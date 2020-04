KUALA LUMPUR: Many companies in the additional sectors seeking to operate during the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) were rather disappointed as they still could not access the business operation application system even after 4pm today.

The application was open beginning Monday, from 9 am. All applications must be made online via the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (MITI) website at www.miti.gov.my. Only applications that are complete and fulfil the set conditions will be processed.

Many businesses voiced out their disappointment on the social media platform Twitter over the unavailability of the online application despite the ministry’s assurance of its accessibility after 4 pm.

@charleslee825 and @TLijen described his predicament with a caption “dissapointed”, @Durgasenid, while @rusdiAB remarked “Still system is down”, mentioning @MITIMalaysia twithandle and several related tweeters regarding the issue.

@zuraizul wrote ”Block reason: Access from your Country was disabled by the administrator but why??? i guess that’s all for today”.

The companies felt that Miti was not well prepared for the expected traffic spike on it website due to the online application for business operation resumption.

Earlier today, Miti temporarily suspended the business operation application system from 2 pm to 4 pm to deal with the online traffic.

In a statement, it said the ministry portal’s online traffic surged to 176,000 users within the first two hours since the online application system, which allowed businesses to apply for approval to operate during the MCO, was launched at 9 am this morning.

“As such, Miti will reconfigure the online application system to ensure that only companies in the sectors, which have been allowed to operate, will be able to access the system,” it said.

According to the statement, the system should be back online at 4 pm and companies might submit their application at https://application.miti.gov.my.

Meanwhile, in its latest statement, Miti said the system reconfiguration work is still ongoing.

“The technical team is assisted by industry experts from the private sector to resolve the issue as soon as possible and the system is expected to be operational at 6pm.

“The system will be operating 24 hours after the issue is resolved. Miti is committed to solving the technical issue and appreciate the patience of industry players,” it added. -Bernama