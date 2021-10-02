Many lessons learnt from pandemic: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 pandemic has provided many lessons for the people, who now appear more united and disciplined in facing a common enemy, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

The prime minister said in terms of the economy, many including village residents who used to carry out traditional business had switched to online business, which is becoming more popular now.

“Through this pandemic we can discipline many people, because it is very difficult to make people stay home for months but due to Covid-19 it can be done,“ he said during a special interview with senior media editors here recently.

He said it has become a normal practice now for people to wear face masks all the time.

“For example, when we are out walking and come across a person who does not wear a face mask, we will tell the person to wear the mask, maybe because we care about the person or simply because we want to avoid being infected. We become more concerned,” he said.

Due to careful planning by the government, Ismail Sabri said he expected all sectors to be reopened by December and life to return to normal with the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths continuing to drop.

“Who would have thought that the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, which at one time we could not tell when they could be reopened, are now in the third recovery phase?

“The Klang Valley is the economic pulse (of the country), 70 per cent of the economic activities are concentrated here and now it is opened ... this is the feel good that is felt by everybody,” he added.

He said the decision to allow interstate travel when the vaccination rate of the adult population has reached 90 per cent is much awaited as many had not returned to their villages or hometowns for some time to visit their families.-Bernama