MAPIM, MYAD sign MoA to build apartments for 500 victims of war in Palestine

BANGI: The Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations of Malaysia (Mapim) today signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to build a waqf apartment for more than 500 people from 100 families who were displaced by the war in the struggle for a free Palestinian.

Mapim chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Sani Abdul Alim Araby (pix) said 100 three-room apartment units and 12 commercial units will be developed in Khan Younis, Gaza through a collaboration with the Al-Aqsa Defender Organisation or MyAqsa Defenders (MyAD).

He said the first such construction assisted by Malaysia was to help some of the 120,000 Palestinians who lost their homes in the war.

“This assistance is proof of the manifestation of young people and Malaysians in expressing undivided concern.

“With a project like this, we not only give new light to war victims but we can also open up economic opportunities by building the business units and involving them in the construction process,” he said after signing of the MoA at Wisma Mapim, here today.

Ahmad Sani signed for Mapim while MyAD was represented by the chairman of its supreme council, Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Ahmad Sani said the project, which is expected to cost RM8 million, is financed through crowd-funding initiated by Mapim and MyAD.

“Mapim is sponsoring RM6 million with RM2 million contributed by MyAD. This project will be carried out in collaboration with three ministries in Gaza, namely the Waqf Ministry, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing and their Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said.

According to him, construction will begin in February after the open tender process and is expected to be completed in June, 2024.

In the meantime, Ahmad Sani said Mapim will continue to implement strategic projects around the world and aim to channel RM20 million for that purpose next year.

“From 2009 until this year, Mapim had channelled as much as RM120 million for 81 major projects worldwide such as schools, mosques, hospitals and clinics,” he said.-Bernama