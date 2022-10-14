MAPIM's Emergency Response Team gets gold star rating from APM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) has been named the best Civil Defence Emergency Response Team (CDERT) with a gold star rating by the Civil Defence Force (APM).

In a statement today MAPIM said the rating was a recognition of the team’s humanitarian missions in and outside the country including efforts to help victims of tsunamis and earthquakes in Palu, Indonesia, Gaza Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Africa.

“We are extremely excited and pleased with the recognition. This is a manifestation that a civil society organisation (CSO) plays a crucial role in creating the synergy with all parties,” it said adding that as a consultative organisation MAPIM intends to nurture a culture of humanitarian and volunteerism among Malaysians.

“MAPIM is always ready and will always be with the ummah in good and bad times,“ read the statement.

It is planning to conduct field training with 3000 of its volunteers known as MAPIM Rangers to be first responders during a disaster, it added.

According to MAPIM, the gold star rating is the highest award given to a CDERT which was awarded to MAPIM during APM’s Platinum Decade celebration officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad on behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday.

Meanwhile APM chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed said all CDERTs were assessed for six months before they finally decided to give the award to MAPIM’s CDERT.

“It is hoped that MAPIM can be an example for all CDERTs new and old in efforts to make CDERT a quality team,“ he added. -Bernama