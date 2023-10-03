MAPIM to attend International NGO Conference in Dubai

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) is among 828 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which will be participating in the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference 2023 (DIHAD 2023), from March 13 to 15.

Themed 'Energy and Aid; Capitalising on Available Resources', the 19th edition of the conference will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates (UAE),

MAPIM said that the conference will feature 50 experts in the field of humanitarianism, holding important discussion topics in six main sessions, and 16 innovative workshops to provide insight and important training in the field of energy and aid.

“MAPIM is a Malaysian NGO which focuses on humanitarian aid, fundraising and disaster management, with local and international interests,” it said in a statement.

The three-day conference is under the patronage of the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

More than 8,200 participants, from 110 countries, are expected to attend DIHAD 2023, which brings together leading NGOs, United Nations agencies, charitable organisations and government bodies.

“DIHAD 2023 is also supported by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Muslim World League, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust and many more,” read the statement. -Bernama