MAQIS seizes 16 tonnes of pet food from Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) seized 16 tonnes of pet food from Singapore worth RM326,391 for failing to produce a valid import permit yesterday.

Johor MAQIS director Edie Putra Md Yusof said they also detained a lorry carrying the product at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Gelang Patah at 3.30 pm.

“Following checks, our enforcement officers found that the consignment was brought in without a valid MAQIS import permit,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the 46-year-old local lorry driver was released after having his statement taken.

He said the import of any type of agricultural product without a MAQIS import permit is an offence under the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728), which is punishable under Section 11(3) of the same Act.

Edie Putra added that MAQIS was committed to carrying out enforcement at the country’s entry points to ensure the safety of agricultural products, in addition to complying with the stipulated conditions and regulations so that the country’s food biosecurity is always under control. -Bernama