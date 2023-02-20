MAQIS seizes 160 packets of vegetable, fruit seeds worth RM500 at KLIA

SEPANG: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) seized 160 packets of vegetable and fruit seeds worth RM500 believed to have been brought in from Bangladesh without a valid permit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Feb 17.

In a statement today, MAQIS said the seeds were seized from two Bangladeshi men around 6 pm and found it was brought in without a valid import permit and phytosanitary certificate.

However, no actions were taken against the two men and they were allowed to continue their journey.

According to MAQIS, the 160 seized packets were various types of vegetable and fruit seeds such as green spinach, mustard greens, white radish, carrot, eggplant, pumpkin, cucumber, bitter gourd, kangkung (water spinach), and honeydew, which they believed were to be grown in the country.

“The seizure aims to control the introduction of pests, diseases and fungi on seeds that may pose a threat to the country’s agricultural industry if not properly controlled,“ read the statement.

The import of any type of agricultural product without a MAQIS import permit is an offence under Section 11 (1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728), which is punishable under Section 11(3) of the same act and if convicted can be fined not exceeding RM100,000, or imprisoned for a period not exceeding six years or both. -Bernama