MAQIS seizes aquafeed from Oman

SHAH ALAM: Some 63 tonnes of aquafeed from Oman was seized by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) Department at West Port in Port Klang last Friday.

Selangor MAQIS director Selangor Dr Tarmisal Alimin said the aquafeed, worth RM240,000, was seized from two containers during routine checks at about 11 am.

“The aquafeed was brought into the country without valid import permit from MAQIS. The containers were sealed and investigation is conducted under Section 11 (1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011.

“If found guilty, the importer faces a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to six years, or both,” he said in a statement today.

Tarmisal said checks were always carried out by MAQIS on all agricultural products imported into the country to ensure they do not bring along pests or diseases and in compliance with stipulated regulations. -Bernama