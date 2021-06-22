Maqis seizes corn gluten meal worth over RM290,000 from South Korea

SHAH ALAM: The Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) seized 98,400 kg of corn gluten meal from South Korea worth RM291,364.14 on Sunday.

Selangor Maqis director Zamri Hashim said the seizure was made following an inspection at Northport, Port Klang at noon.

“The corn gluten meal was brought into the country without valid import permit,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 and punishable under Section 11(3) of the same act. -Bernama