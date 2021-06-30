Mara expands WTU programme to 50 universities, extends application deadline

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) has expanded its World’s Top Universities (WTU) education loan programme to 50 world’s best universities.

The WTU programme was introduced to provide study loans to excellent students who were offered a place to pursue their first degree at any of the world’s top university.

Previously, the study loan was given to eligible students who have received offer letters from 30 universities abroad.

Mara chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun(pix), in a statement today said the improvement made to the programme would provide more options for students to pursue their studies in various areas of interest.

“The decision to expand the programme was made following an increase in the number of applications to further studies at universities in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada that provide the best quality of education,” she said.

The selection of the universities was made based on the QS World University Rankings issued by the International Ranking Expert Group and the recommendation of the Malaysian Professional Body.

Meanwhile, the statement said that MARA had also decided to extend the application deadline for the WTU programme from June 29 to July 8.-Bernama