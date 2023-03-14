Mara provides programmes for Bumiputeras regardless of political affiliation

PUTRAJAYA: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara)’s business guidance and financing programmes aimed at producing Bumiputera entrepreneurs are carried out without any consideration to (political) party affiliation, said new Mara chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix).

The former Umno Youth head, who was appointed as the 32nd Mara chairman on March 10, said Mara does not practise such a filtering concept to ensure all Mara programmes and initiatives are enjoyed by the targeted groups.

“Since its establishment, Mara has never been selective. When I am in Mara, I will continue this tradition because what is important is that we want to ensure the goal of developing human capital and entrepreneurs is achieved.

“This is all for our children, don’t look at (political) party affiliations,” he told a media conference after officiating the Solar Technical Entrepreneur Development Programme (Prosolar), here, today.

Asyraf Wajdi is also keen to use his experience in the fields of banking and Islamic finance to help Mara transition to a more efficient financing system that does not involve high costs.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Asyraf Wajdi wrote of his wish to help Mara introduce a more efficient financing system that does not involve high costs and complies with the Syariah requirements soon.

On Prosolar, he said it was created as a structured programme that provides exposure, training and guidance to entrepreneurs in various renewable energy industries.

A total of 20 participants will be selected to join the first phase of the programme before it moves on to the next phase to achieve its target of producing 120 participants. -Bernama