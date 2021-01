PETALING JAYA: The Marang Prison and Dungun Correctional Centre in Terengganu have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) after the Health Ministry reported an increase in Covid-19 cases in both places.

The EMCO will be initiated from tomorrow until Feb 10.

“The implementation of this EMCO is to help the ministry to carry out targeted screening and to ensure there is no transmission among the community,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a press statement today.

On a related matter, he said a total of 506 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the movement control order (MCO).

“A total of 33 individuals were remanded while the remaining 473 were issued compounds,” he said.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (112), ignoring social distancing (76), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (66), premises operating against set time limit or without permission (84), crossing states and districts without permission (77) and others (91).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 3,048 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 17,881 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, banks, government offices, hawker centers and land, air and water terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) saw the arrest of 19 illegal immigrants and eight land vehicles confiscated yesterday.

A total of 959 individuals returned to Malaysia through international border entrances yesterday and all of them were placed at quarantine stations throughout the country.

Since April 20 till yesterday, a total of 14,737 inspections had been done by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) involving 8,350 construction sites nationwide.

Yesterday, 73 construction sites were inspected throughout Malaysia and 71 active ones were found complying with the SOPs while two construction sites were found to be inactive.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) recorded a total of 7,541 foreign workers had undergone screening tests yesterday and of that number, 153 individuals were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Cumulatively, since Dec 1 last year, a total of 225,950 foreign workers have undergone screenings that involved 9,132 employers.

Of these, a total of 4,386 individuals were confirmed positive while a total of 221,564 individuals were negative.