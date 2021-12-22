MARC: Outlook for local auto sector remains challenging

PETALING JAYA: Prospects for the domestic automotive industry in 2022 depend on a host of factors, according to Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC), and while the sales tax holiday extension provides some incentive, the pace of economic recovery and the semiconductor chip shortage could weigh on sales recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

In its sector report on the automotive industry, MARC pointed out that the outlook continues to be challenging. Even though the sales tax holiday extension provides some incentive to buyers, any sustainable recovery in the sector is contingent upon broad economic recovery, improved consumer sentiments and the resolution of the global chip shortage, MARC said.

“However, a resurgence of Covid-19 variant could lead to additional closures and potential interest rate hikes during 2022 could temper demand. On balance, sales in 2022 are likely to improve over 2021 but remain below pre-pandemic levels,“ it said.

The rating agency said the global chip shortage, due to supply chain disruptions, natural disasters, and surging demand for mobile devices, has dampened production. “The impact has resulted in production cuts for the majority of domestic marques and is expected to persist into 2022.”

MARC said automotive sales continue to lag behind the Malaysian Automotive Association’s target of 500,000 units in 2021. “Automotive sales as of October were 382,379 units, a slight decrease from 398,159 units sold in the previous year’s corresponding period,“ it noted.

It said tax holidays of 50% and 100% for completely built-up and completely knocked down units introduced in June 2020 and subsequently extended to June 2022 have provided some support to the domestic automotive market.

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption remains at a nascent stage, at around 0.05% of registered vehicles according to SoCar Mobility Malaysia, which is lower than several regional peers.

“It is expected to improve with the recent introduction of policy incentives, including exemptions on import and excise duty, and sales and road tax. There is still a long way to go as the current situation will not alter the current strategy of the major players here,“ MARC said.

Meanwhile, it said, domestic vaccination rollout has been encouraging for economic recovery, with 78.6% of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated.

“It has allowed the country to fully emerge from its latest lockdown in September. However, the recent rise of the new Covid-19 variant could stall economic recovery plans. The industry remains hamstrung by the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips expected to persist into 2022. Sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes may also put a dampener on market demand,“ MARC said.