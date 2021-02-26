March 15 hearing of Mat Sabu’s ex-political secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here has set March 15 to 17 to hear the case of an ex-political secretary to former Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu who was charged with five counts of accepting and soliciting bribes, amounting to RM6.35 million, to help a company to secure projects by the ministry.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said the court also set March 12 for management of the case facing Mohd Azhar Che Mat Dali.

“The prosecution has also informed the court that they will be calling 37 witnesses,” he told reporters after the case came up for mention today before judge Rozina Ayob today.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein, representing Mohd Azhar, said the prosecution had submitted documents on the case to the defence in accordance with Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On one of the charges, Mohd Azhar was alleged to have solicited RM5 million from FEHM Entity Sdn Bhd managing director Elias Jemadi Tajudin as gratification to help the company to be selected as a strategic partner and contractor for a project by the Defence Ministry.

He was charged with committing the offence at a hotel in Jalan Ampang, Kampung Baru, here on July 22, 2019.

On four other charges, Mohd Azhar was charged with accepting RM1.35 million from Elias Jemadi through a director of Syarikat Ikaira Resources, Zainudin Abdul Majid, and Aqsa Solutions Sdn Bhd director Ahmad Hisham Mohd Tajuddin for the same purpose.

The offences were allegedly committed at several locations in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, including at the parking area of the official residence of the Defence Minister here, between September 2019 and February 2020.

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama