Mardi launches five innovative products ready for commercialisation

SERDANG: The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) today launched five of its latest innovative products which are ready for commercialisation, using the latest technology in an effort to advance the country's agrofood industry.

The five products launched in conjunction with MARDI Innovation Day 2022 today are the FlocTest rice disease diagnostic kit, XanthoZIDE nano-bactericidal formulation, periodic energy release bar, energy candy and sports drink technology.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister 1, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (pix), said that innovation through modern approaches and smart agriculture is the key game changer in transforming the country's agrofood sector.

He said the approach could drive the country's agrofood ecosystem to be more sustainable and resilient, thereby overcoming several issues affecting the food supply chain, such as the increase in the cost of animal feeds which the country has been facing in recent times.

“I hope that innovation based on science and technology can provide the 'wow' factor, and attract the interest of young people to also contribute to the modernisation agenda of the agrofood sector,” he said when officiating the celebration today.

Ahmad also said that efforts to strengthen the country's food security is an ongoing process, and requires collaboration from all parties to make it a success.

“Strategic collaboration and cooperation is essential from all parties, including federal agencies, state governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and frontline groups, consisting of farmers, breeders and fishermen,

“It is my hope that it can be utilised in line with the aim of guaranteeing the country's food security, and ensuring that Keluarga Malaysia obtains sufficient and safe food supplies at reasonable prices,” he said.

Ahmad also congratulated MARDI for today's celebration, themed “Research and Development to Empower Food Security”, which successfully unveiled the results of innovative studies that are in line with the agency's duties as the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries‘ main agrofood research institution.

“The annual MARDI Innovation Day shows the continuous commitment of the institute's management to instill and empower a culture of innovation and creativity,” he said.-Bernama