Mareczko wins Stage 4 with late burst

IPOH: Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Jakub Mareczko’s decision to turn on the power in the final 200 metres (m) paid off as he emerged victorious in a high-octane bunch sprint in Stage 4 of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 from Sabak Bernam to Meru Jaya here today.

That late spurt was enough for him to complete the 137.9-kilometre (km) route in 3 hours, 15 minutes and 37 seconds (s).

Lotto Soudal’s Rudiger Selig came in second while Eduard Michael Grosu of team Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli was third as all the top 10 finishers were judged to have crossed the finish line in the same time in a bunch finish.

“We are very happy, it is nice to win here. Was good today, it didn’t rain and everything went to plan. We will continue to look for more wins,” said Mareczko.

Movistar Team’s Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo retained the yellow jersey (overall leader); Terengganu Cycling Team’s Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff clung to the red jersey (King of the Hill); Astana Qazaqstan Team’s Gleb Syritsa kept the green jersey (sprint king); and teammate Andrey Zeits held on to the white jersey (best Asian rider).

Stage 5 tomorrow will involve a distance of 172.0 km from Kuala Kangsar to Kulim.-Bernama