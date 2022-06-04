Margma commits to total compliance regarding labour issues, says president

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) is committed to total compliance regarding labour issues and strives to be among the first industry in the region to have social compliance as its unique selling proposition.

MARGMA president Dr Supramaniam Shamugan said the association has been spearheading the efforts since 2018 when it advocated a zero debt policy.

It has also initiated remedial actions undertaken by each member to dislodge itself from the stigma of forced labour, using the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) 11 indicators as the guiding principle, he said.

“The industry is definitely moving in the right direction and that would certainly be a model industry to emulate in the governance of an equitable workforce,” he said in a statement today.

Supramaniam noted that MARGMA would like to collaborate with the US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP). To that effect, he said that MARGMA had met the US CBP for a discussion recently.

Supramaniam said MARGMA has formed an environmental, social, and governance unit and a task force to actively educate and sensitise members and its employees on the 11 ILO indicators of forced labour.

“This vigorous exercise is done via a partnership with the ILO, and the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union embassies/high commissions in Malaysia,” he added.- Bernama