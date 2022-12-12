Marhan ready to put in the hard yards ahead of Hockey World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: National midfielder Muhamad Marhan Mohd Jalil (pix) is ready to put in the hard work as he resumes training after more than a month out with a toe injury ahead of the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India on Jan 13-29.

The experienced 32-year-old said his main focus will be to regain his fitness and rhythm.

“I am ready. So, I will definitely give my 100 per cent in training to regain my confidence for the World Cup.

“I may need to work harder to regain my fitness because I’ve missed two tournaments, so I definitely need to get back my rhythm,” he told reporters during the final phase of the training session for the Speedy Tigers at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

Muhamad Marhan, who injured his right toe during a friendly against France in the Tour of Belgium series in early October, resumed training today.

The national team are scheduled to leave for India on Jan 6.-Bernama