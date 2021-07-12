Marine dept sets up team to investigate cause of tanker-cargo ship collision in Muar

KUALA LUMPUR: An investigative team set up by the Marine Department of Malaysia has begun a preliminary investigation to identify the cause of the collision between two ships in the Muar waters in Johor yesterday as well as make recommendations so that such an incident does not recur.

The department said in a statement yesterday that the results of the preliminary investigation found that MV Galapagos lost control during its voyage, which then resulted in the collision.

However, no fatalities were reported.

“The Marine Department of Malaysia has also given instructions for both ships to anchor in a safe place for the purpose of damage verification and further investigation.

“For now, the investigative team from the Southern Region Marine Department (JLWS) is conducting an investigation on both the vessels,” the statement said.

The incident, which occurred yesterday, saw a tanker, MV Galapagos, and a cargo ship, MV Zephyr Lumos, colliding at 14.1 nautical miles southwest of the Sungai Muar estuary.

Information on the emergency signal from both ships was received through the Indonesian National Search and Relief Agency (Basarnas) in Pekan Baru at 12.30 am.

The Marine Department of Malaysia also said that an inspection at the location of the accident found no traces of oil, but an initial report from Maritime found that there was an oil spill five nautical miles from the MV Galapagos at the location where it was anchored.

However, no oil spill was reported at the location where MV Zephyr was docked, said the statement. -Bernama