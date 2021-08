LABUAN: The Labuan marine police thwarted an attempt by three individuals to smuggle liquor of various brands, with unpaid tax, from the duty-free island to the mainland of Sabah, on Monday (Aug 23).

Its commanding officer, ASP Saidul Maruf Rosli, said that the team arrested the three local men after the members inspected the lorries they were travelling in and found that they were carrying liquor.

“The three men were the drivers of the lorries inspected in Pekan Menumbok on Tuesday night,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the results of the inspection of the lorries found that various brands of liquor, estimated to be worth RM663,000 including tax, were about to be smuggled into mainland Sabah.

The lorries travelled from Labuan to Menumbok via a vehicle ro-ro ferry.

The suspects and seizures were taken to Beaufort district police headquarters for further action and the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama