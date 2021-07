KUALA LUMPUR: Increased offshore surveillance and checks by marine police on suspicious sea vessels yielded seizures of contraband, drugs and other smuggled items by almost three-fold since January.

Federal marine police commander DCP Mohd Yusoff Mamat today said between January and June this year, the seizures were worth RM220.44 million compared with RM55.75 million for the same period last year.

He said more than 70% of the seizures were illegal cigarettes and liquor followed by drugs.

Mohd Yusoff said apart from carrying illegal items, the 37,177 vessels inspected and 157,467 fishermen checked during the period were also monitored for illegal fishing activities.

He said the figures mainly comprised local vessels and fishermen.

“These involved 3,435 cases compared to 2,300 cases last year. With the increased checks on both foreign and local vessels came the higher amount of seizures. The offences not only brought economic losses but also posed a threat to the country’s security.” he said in a press conference at Bukit Aman.

Mohd Yusoff said the illegal activities were mainly at west coastal waters between Langkawi and Kuala Sepang, Selangor.

He said police have identified several smuggling syndicates that ply these waters and are aware of their movement patterns.

Mohd Yusof said a joint-operation with other relevant agencies is underway to counter the activities of the syndicates.

He said the lack of logistics such as patrol boats are a stumbling block to surveillance efforts at sea.

Mohd Yusoff said with Malaysia’s vast waters, the marine police have only 190 boats to carry out their duties, a number which is insufficient even with support from other marine agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

However, he said as announced by the government, the marine police are expected to receive several new and sophisticated boats and upgrades on its current fleet of boats in the near future.