Marine police seize smuggled cigarettes worth RM1.55m

JOHOR BAHRU: The Region Two Marine Police Force in Johor seized 9,900 cartons of cigarettes believed to be smuggled worth RM1.55 million in two raids in Taman Johor here yesterday morning.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said police also arrested two local men and a foreign man, aged between 42 and 58, at about 10 am on the same day.

He said the initial investigation found that one of the suspects has previous criminal records.

“We also seized two vehicles that have been modified worth RM180,000,” he told a press conference here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman also encouraged residents affected by floods to make a police report regarding their losses via the e-Reporting system.

“They can also lodge a report to our personnel stationed at temporary relief centres or visit the nearby police station,” he said.

Introduced in 2017, the e-Reporting system is an initiative of the Royal Malaysia Police to facilitate the public to make online police report for lost documents or items that are not related to crime. -Bernama