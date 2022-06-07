Marqeta joins Mastercard’s Network Enablement Partner programme in Asia Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR: Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, has announced that it is part of the first cohort of companies to join Mastercard’s Network Enablement Partner (NEP) programme in the Asia Pacific region.

“We’re proud to be among the first cohort of Partners to be welcomed by Mastercard into the NEP programme in APAC. We look forward to working closely together to strengthen our existing relationship and bring more value to our customers in APAC,” said VP of Global Expansion at Marqeta, Melissa Keir in a statement.

As a Network Enablement Partner, Marqeta is able to offer its customers throughout the APAC region live issuance on a faster timeline. The NEP programme provides Marqeta with access to Mastercard’s core infrastructure: its network, reach, solutions and information.

With NEP, Marqeta is able to empower its Asia-Pacific customers to scale more quickly across multiple geographies, accelerate product innovation, and optimise performance and efficiency.

Marqeta is initially targeting fintechs and local disruptors across APAC that are looking to transform payments by creating digital-first, seamless customer experiences.

These new markets are all committed to improving payment infrastructure and will be well-served by Marqeta and Mastercard through this partnership.

“As one of Mastercard’s first Network Enablement Partners to be onboarded in the Asia Pacific region, Marqeta is well-equipped to deliver card issuances in record time, and to help their fintech customers scale at speed across multiple geographies,” said Senior Vice President, Digital Consumer Solutions, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, Ben Gilbey.

With the recent announcement of new certifications in APAC, Marqeta’s platform is now enabled in multiple countries across the Asia Pacific region, having announced its Australian office in 2021.

The company plans to establish Singapore as its Asia Pacific regional hub, building a broader team to support the region in 2022.

More details at www.marqeta.com.-Bernama