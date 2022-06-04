Marquez undergoes successful operation in America

MADRID: Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has undergone surgery on his right arm in the United States, with doctors declaring on Friday the operation was successful.

Marquez will remain in America for a few days before returning to Spain to continue his recovery. He is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old broke his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020 and while he returned to action in April last year, and won three races, his injury continued to cause him problems.

Doctor Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo carried out the operation on Thursday at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. “The procedure was completed in approximately three hours,“ he said. “Despite the complexity of the procedure, the final outcome was satisfactory.”-AFP