Marriages that cause misery

PETALING JAYA: “It was a few hours past midnight when they brought her in,” recounted a medical practitioner who only wanted to be known as Dr Dayanandan.

In a public Instagram post, he said the scene was “disappointing and heartbreaking”.

“An 11-year-old girl was screaming in pain as she was in active labour. I told a woman, whom I believed to be her sister, to get her mother as I predicted it would be a complicated delivery,” he wrote.

Shockingly, the “sister”, who was in her 20s, turned out to be the girl’s mother. The husband of the 11-year-old was nowhere to be seen.

“What complication would I have to face tonight? Preeclampsia? Post partum haemorrhage? Would we be able to save both of them?”

Thoughts rushed through the doctor’s mind as the young patient was rushed to the operation theatre.

Dayanandan said while they worked to save the child, the mother, who earlier refused surgery for her pregnant daughter, was now panicking and in tears while signing the necessary forms.

Unfortunately, the young mother and her child did not make it.

“This was not the first time something like this has happened and it certainly was not the last time,” Dayanandan said, adding that the incident took place in Indonesia when he was an intern there.

“Such practices are robbing children of their childhood and inflicting pain and trauma on their bodies and minds.

“The idea of a child delivering another child into this world is ridiculous. It is easy to support baseless concepts but when lives are taken from this world because of those ideas, will the supporters take responsibility?

“Stop giving children a death sentence. They deserve better,” he said.

Last year, Twitter user Lia shared her experience of being in a child marriage and related how she consented to marrying a man who was 32 when she was only 17.

“I thought I was mature enough to make a lifetime decision at 17, and nobody could stop me because legally, it wasn’t wrong.”

However, Lia said the marriage was a mistake as the man knew what he wanted from her while she only wanted to be loved and cared for.

“I thought the marriage was going to have a happy ending, but it turned out to be a shortcut for him to get help and self-care. But I suffered.

“Imagine carrying a baby as a 17-year-old and your husband, a grown man, neglects your needs, physically and emotionally (to the extent that) my parents had to sustain the both of us. After confinement, I worked and sustained him and our child. The terms nafkah and tanggungjawab (financial support and responsibility) never once existed,” she said.

Lia stopped schooling, became a housewife and did not complain.

“Ever since the baby was born, he has not contributed a single cent, since he is unemployed.”

She later divorced him and had to endure mean and crude remarks thrown at her. On underage marriage, she said it had mentally and emotionally scarred her.

“The blaming, neglect, emotional abuse and their effects scarred me. When you give minors consent to sex and marriage, problems arise as a result of such decisions.

“Child marriage is legal by law but it can attract pedophiles,” she said.