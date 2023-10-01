Married couple among 13 detained for alleged drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A married couple was among 13 individuals detained for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate following a series of raids in Kulai and Iskandar Puteri.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the husband and wife, aged 33 and 29, respectively, as well as seven local men and four women, aged between 21 and 55, were detained during a special operation conducted by the State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department from 6 pm on Jan 7 until 2 am today.

He said that during the raids, 74.85 kg of compressed ganja, 1,643 ecstasy pills, 9.29 kg of heroin, and 171g of ketamine worth RM362,022 were also confiscated.

“The married couple was nabbed at a house in Senai on Jan 7, before a follow-up arrest was made (involving 11 individuals).

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since October last year and the modus operandi is to use houses and cars as storage facilities for the drugs,” he told a press conference, here today.

Kamarul Zaman said police believed that the suspects obtained the drugs from neighbouring countries including Thailand to be distributed to local and international markets.

“We also seized seven vehicles worth RM291,000, three motorcycles worth RM18,300 and jewellery worth RM10,650,” he said.

All the suspects have been remanded for seven days beginning Jan 8 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama