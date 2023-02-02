Married couple charged with drug trafficking

MELAKA: A married couple was charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today with six counts of drug trafficking.

Lee Wui Khang, 34, and his wife, Pimanmart Chai Songkram, 30, were jointly charged with trafficking various types of drugs, which included ketamine, in liquid and powdered form, MDMA ( 229 gm) and Nimetazepam (144 gm).

They were alleged to have committed the offence at an apartment unit at Straits Emerald Tower, Jalan Merdeka Garden City here at 8.25 pm last Jan 20.

The couple was charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which provides death or imprisonment for life and shall, if not sentenced to death, be punished with whipping of not less than fifteen strokes, upon conviction.

The man and his wife nodded after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman, but no plea was recorded from both of them.

The couple was also jointly charged under Section 12 (2) of the same law for possession of cannabis at the same time, date and place.

Both of them pleaded not guilty to the charge, which provides imprisonment for up to five years and whipping of not less than three strokes, if found guilty.

Lee was also charged with another count of drug trafficking, involving 3,910 ml of ketamine, at a car park in front of the Straits Emerald Tower Apartment at about 8.10 pm on the same day.

Deputy public prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri prosecuted, while the couple was unrepresented.

The court set March 15 for mention for submission of the chemist report. -Bernama