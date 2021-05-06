Married couple charged with hurting Tahfiz student

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple who runs a tahfiz centre was charged in separate Magistrate’s Court in Ampang today for voluntarily causing hurt on a male student last month.

Norizan Yahaya, 52, and her Pakistani husband, Muhammad Yaqoob, 32, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge made against them before Magistrate Farah Nasihah Annuar and Magistrate Normaizan Rahim, respectively.

Norizan was charged with voluntarily causing hurt on the seven-year-old boy at the tahfiz centre in Taman Tun Abdul Razak, Ampang here, between March 9 and April 23 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

The woman was allowed bail of RM2,000 with one surety and also ordered to not intimidate the victim and witness in the case. Deputy public prosecutor Nor Shazwani Abdullah prosecuted. The court set June 18 for mention.

Meanwhile, Muhammad, 32, was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt on the same with a cane at the same place, date and time.

The man, who was allowed bail of RM5,000 with two local sureties, faced an imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Suriantiazila Muhamad persecuted in the case, while lawyer Dony Abdullah represented the couple. — Bernama