Married couple charged with murdering niece, abusing nephew

IPOH: An army retiree and his wife were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today over the death of their eight-year-old niece two weeks ago.

Zainuddin Noh and Norhazleyana Azreen Abdul Hamid, both 40, were charged with jointly causing the death of Aisha Farhana Muhammad Khirul Azral at a house at Jalan Desa Pengkalan Bandaraya 18, Desa Pengkalan, Lahat here between 10 pm on May 13 and 7 am the following day.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides the death penalty upon conviction.

However, no plea was recorded from both of them after the charge was read out before Magistrate Jesseca Daimis as the murder case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The prosecution was conducted by Perak Prosecution director Azlina Rasdi, while the two accused were represented by lawyer Nurul Syuhada Mohd Yusof.

Meanwhile, at the Sessions Court before judge Norashima Khalid, the couple was charged with two counts of abusing the victim’s younger brother at the same place at 1.30 pm and 10.30 pm last May 13.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge, framed under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act.

The court did not allow them bail and set June 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Hafizah Mohammad Pauzi prosecuted in the case, while the couple was unrepresented.

The couple was arrested last May 15 following a report on the girl’s death by a medical officer at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.-Bernama