Married couple charged with possession of counterfeit currency notes

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A businessman and his pregnant wife pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with possession of 53 counterfeit RM100 banknotes.

Muammar Raid Abdul Malik, 33, and Nadia Mohamed Hussain @ Brian Michael Lewis, 27, were charged with committing the offence at PMT 30, Mukim 8, Jalan Muthupalaniappan, Sunway Wellesley, Bukit Mertajam, at 11.30 pm last June 29.

They were charged under Section 489C of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, if found guilty.

Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan allowed the couple bail of RM6,000 with one surety each and for both of them to surrender their passports to the court, as well as to report themselves to the investigating officer every fortnight.

The court set Aug 11 for mention.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Mohamad Syarafuddin Mamat Mokhtar prosecuted.-Bernama