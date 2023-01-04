Married couple killed, son injured in Baling accident

ALOR SETAR: A couple was killed and their two-year-old son was injured after the van they were travelling in involved in an accident at Kilometre 41.02 Jalan Baru Kulim-Besut, near Baling last night.

Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said in the 10.15 pm incident, Saiful Azmi Mohd Razali, 35, died at the scene while his wife Sailulhayati Mat Isa, 36, died while receiving treatment at the Kulim Hospital Emergency Unit.

He said the couple’s son, Amar Rizqi, who was sitting on the rear seat, suffered a head injury and the skin of his left hand was burned and was rushed to the same hospital for further treatment.

‘“Investigation revealed that the victims were believed to be travelling from Baling to Kulim before the Nissan van driven by Saiful Azmi lost control and crashed into the bridge wall on the left side of the road.

“The impact caused the van to skid and an Isuzu four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a male teacher crashed into the front of the van,“ he said in a statement today.

Shamsudin said the four-wheel driver sustained injuries and was taken to Kulim Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama