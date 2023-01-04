Married couple’s condominium almost broken into by intruders climbing onto balcony

WHEN we think of home, we generally think of it as a safe space for us to come back to and leave the harsh realities at our doorstep however, some people have the unfortunate experience of having their privacy and safety violated from others trying to break for nefarious reasons.

A married couple’s condominium on the 12th floor was almost broken into when they spotted two figures outside their balcony of their apartment, prying the sliding door open trying to break in.

The young wife, Phoebe, shared on her Instagram of the traumatising experience and recounted that the incident took place at 12.43am today. She said she was scrolling through her phone when she heard her husband scream and saw a man around six feet tall standing outside her balcony.

“The man tried to open my sliding door when we saw another man just climbing down to my balcony from the floor above.

“We both were screaming at this point and my husband literally ran to the sliding door to make sure the door was tightly locked,” she recalled in her Instagram post.

What’s more, the intruder tried to shush the couple to quiet them down but Phoebe fearlessly rushed towards her husband and pulled him away from the sliding door lest the trespasser attempted something dangerous.

“I ran towards my husband and pulled him away from the door to make sure he was safe then called the police, security and sent an SOS message in my condominium WhatsApp group,” she added.

Seeing the fact that the couple was not complying with their demands, both intruders then scaled down the condominium building, attempting to flee.

“We couldn’t sleep yesterday after the incident. So he booked a hotel just so we could sleep a few hours before work,” she said.

Phoebe told Wau Post that she was not certain if the men had any intention to hurt them but she believes that they were probably on the run from authorities since immigration officers arrived to her condominium building shortly after the incident.

She added that the intruders could actually be tenants living in the unit above hers as she would frequently hear fights in that place. Following the above apartment’s constant arguments, she has become more vigilant of her surroundings.

She has also made it a habit to keep the doors in her unit well-locked at all times. Phoebe also shared her experience as a cautionary tale, especially to women living alone to always be very cautious and be prepared should they land themselves in similar situations.