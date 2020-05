KUALA LUMPUR: Not being able to stand the sight of her husband with disheveled long hair, just like Wolverine in the movie, X-Men, art activist, Shirley Idris, 52, offered to give him a hair cut.

Initially apprehensive at the thought of having his wife cut his hair, because she had never done it, Nasir Mohd Yaacob, 53, said he had no choice because his own hair dresser did not want to do it for fear of violating regulations being enforced under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I offered to cut my husband’s hair, because I could not stand the sight of his long hair anymore. He was hesitant at first, but had to give in with all the barber shops and hair salons closed because of the CMO,” said Shirley to Bernama.

However, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is now looking into the standard operating procedure (SOP) for hair salons and barber shops before deciding whether to allow them to operate during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Prior to this, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in response to appeals from hair salon operators to be given permission to resume operations during CMCO, was reported to have said that the government would have to should seek advice from the MOH before allowing them to do so.

As for Fairus Mohd, 36, who is a civil servant, she got her husband, Mohd Faris Hilmie Ali, 30, to cut her hair.

“I gave birth to our first born six months ago and since then I was having hair fall problem. It made me feel uncomfortable. So, I asked my husband to trim my hair short, and I’m happy with the result,” she said.

As for bank officer Muhammad Aidil Ahmad Nazri, 26, he is lucky because his older brother, Muhammad Azlan, has some hair cutting skills, enabling him to have his hair cut at home.

“It doesn’t matter if the haircut isn’t that pretty as long as it looks neat and the hair is not long. Actually, by having family members cut our hair, it helps to foster closer relations among family members,” he said.

Photographer Suhaizul Izhar Ismail, however, had his own way of solving the problem by spotting a bald head.

He did it himself in front of a mirror using a hair cutter or trimmer.

“It took me an hour to do it,” he said. — Bernama