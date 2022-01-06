Marriott International to make a mark in Penang with Le Méridien Penang Airport

PETALING JAYA: Marriott International Inc has signed an agreement with Rackson Hospitality Sdn Bhd to introduce the Le Méridien brand to Penang with the 200-room Le Méridien Penang Airport (pix) which will be part of a mixed use development.

Located by the Penang International Airport, the hotel’s construction is due to commence by mid-2022 and is expected to be completed by end-2026.

Le Méridien Penang Airport is expected to mark the brand’s fifth property in the country by end of 2026.

Marriott area vice president for Singapore, Rivero Delgado, expressed enthusiasm to work with Rackson Hospitality to introduce the brand to Penang and underscores its commitment to further grow its footprint across Malaysia.

“We are confident that Le Méridien Penang Airport will enhance the hospitality offering on the island and will inspire travellers to explore the world in style, savour the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye,” he said in a statement.

Rackson Group CEO Kelvin Lor stated that the association with the international brand represents a big leap forward for the up-and-coming developer.

“Upon completion of Penang Gateway, I believe it has the potential to become an accessible iconic landmark in the heart of Bayan Lepas that will raise the economic and architectural standards of the city” he said.

Designed by SA Architects Malaysia, the hotel will offer 186 guest rooms along with 14 suites and a 2,000 sq ft presidential suite.