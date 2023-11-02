Martin on fire as day two of 2023 MotoGP Winter Test ends

SEPANG: Prima Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin clocked the fastest lap time on the second day of the 2023 MotoGP Winter Test at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) despite being involved in a crash, here today.

The Spaniard clocked one minute 58.736 seconds on his 13th of 17 laps at the session to leave RNF MotoGP Team rider Miguel Olievera in second place with 1:58.839s.

Olievera who completed 21 laps out of 52 laps was just 0.103s shy from Martin while Gasgas Factory Recing Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro who completed 29 laps took third spot with a time of 1:58.881s that was set in the 11th lap.

Commenting on his performance today, the 25-year-old Martin said the new bike was much better than the previous model used last season.

“This was a great step in all the areas. I felt much better. We just need to work from zero on the maps and electronics because it’s different.

“Then the fairing but I’m not sure it’s better. We have two different options and one I don’t like. The other one is the same. There’s still a lot of things to try and a lot of pieces. Today I was the rider who did the most laps,” he told reporters today.

Martin said, the most important thing he liked about the new machine was the new engine while the tyre of the bike becomes stronger than the previous season.

Therefore, Martin said he crashed at Turn 7, the first corner that caused small injury on his wrist that may affect the final day of the test tomorrow.

“I burned my hand, it’s really painful, I hope tomorrow I can ride in a good way without any pain,” he said. -Bernama