Masing strengthened PRS, no issues with Sarawak state election: PBB VP

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will not face any major problems to focus their attention on the upcoming Sarawak state election although having lost their president, Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, who died last Sunday.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah(pix) said today that PRS had become a strong and well-managed party under Masing’s leadership.

“The late deputy chief minister (Masing) successfully brought up many good leaders in PRS and with his passing, there will be a new president (capable of replacing him),” he told reporters after presenting incentives to national Paralympic athletes Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Jong Yee Khie at a ceremony here today.

Abdul Karim said Masing was a firm and focused leader, who always spoke out to defend Sarawak and its people’s rights and welfare, including the Native Customary Rights issue.

“I have never heard him raise his voice, but he was firm in getting his opinions across about any issue. He was a true son of Sarawak who was very committed to the state and he always championed Sarawak’s rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) convention, scheduled for Nov 7 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), has been cancelled on the advice of the Health Ministry over concerns that it might lead to Covid-19 infections due to the high number of delegates.

He said GPS would comply with the ministry’s instructions and it showed that GPS prioritised the welfare and safety of Sarawakians.

GPS, founded in 2018, is a coalition of four local Sarawak parties, PBB, PRS, Sarawak United Peoples' Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) that established the Sarawak state government since the last state election in 2016.-Bernama