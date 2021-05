PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the government to mass test people in Covid-19 hot spots to prevent further spread of infections in the community.

It also urged the government to speed up vaccinating the population especially in Selangor where infections are the highest.

“The exponential surge in Covid-19 cases are a clear indication that SOP compliance is at a highly unsatisfactory level,” MMA president Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy

“The SOPs are indeed a high priority, however ‘hoping’ for improvements in compliance is not a good plan at this crucial time when cases of Covid-19 are spreading in the community at a much faster rate. We should not be waiting for cases to pop-up. We should be mass testing the community.

“We are deeply concerned that with cases of the newer variants already reported in the country, the number of infections and even deaths can rise even higher. Yesterday there were 6,075 new Covid-19 cases reported.”

Subramaniam said community transmissions are high and there has also been an increase in sporadic cases.

This is an indication that there are many who are unaware they are infected and are unknowingly spreading infections, he pointed out.

“There is an urgent need to mass RTK Antigen screen people in all hotspots, quickly isolate the positive cases and trace close contacts to be tested to prevent further community transmission and deaths.

“It should be noted that there is an increase in Brought In Dead (BID) cases at hospitals as stated by the Health Ministry recently. In areas identified as high risk, vaccinations en masse should be carried out.

“We believe more cases will be detected when we test the community. Towards the end of last year when we began testing foreign workers, around 8-10% of workers tested at mostly construction sites and factories were found to be Covid-19 positive. Most of the positive cases were asymptomatic.”

MMA also proposed that medical students, nursing students, medical assistants with basic medical knowledge be roped in to assist the District Health Offices (PKDs) and public hospitals with contact tracing and administrative work.

“Our country’s medical personnel are overworked from managing the high numbers of Persons Under Investigation (PUI), Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) and Category 1 to five Covid-19 patients. There are currently 47,340 active cases of Covid-19,” Subramaniam said.

“Vaccinating the population also needs to be sped up. If we continue to struggle with poor SOP compliance, vaccinations will be the solution. We need to vaccinate as many people as possible especially in hot spots and all vulnerable groups in the quickest time possible. One way to fast track this is via the private GPs.”