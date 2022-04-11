Massive protests held across Pakistan in support of Imran Khan

NEW DELHI: Massive protests were held on Sunday night across Pakistan in support of former prime minister Imran Khan who was removed from power in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence a day earlier.

Videos of protests in major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta and Rawalpindi, were shared on social media.

“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history,“ Imran said on Twitter.

He thanked Pakistanis for their “amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change”.

Crowds of youth, women and whole families chanted patriotic and anti-American slogans and held placards with strong messages supporting Imran.

“Where did such a large number of people come from in different cities of Pakistan? Extraordinary, beyond expectations,” said Ansar Abbasi, a journalist.

Commentators said the big turnout demonstrates the ability of Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to quickly mobilise its support base.

“Huge PTI crowds in almost every Pakistani city. Imran Khan’s popularity has surged,“ said Amir Zia, another journalist.

Imran’s 44-month-old government was deposed in a bitter power struggle on Saturday night.

The opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance secured 174 votes in favour of their no-trust move in the 342-member National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is the combined opposition’s choice to succeed Imran.

The PTI has nominated former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi against Shehbaz in Monday’s parliament vote for the new prime minister. - Bernama