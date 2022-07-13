Matrade kickstarts Wave 8 of Mid-Tier Companies Development Programme

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) has kickstarted the Mid-Tier Companies Development Programme (MTCDP) for Wave 8, involving 25 high-performing mid-tier companies.

Wave 8 of MTCDP will see 25 well-established mid-tier companies, with 14 companies from the manufacturing sector and 11 from the services sector, to participate in a nine-month programme. These companies will involve in the development of business assessment framework, social and economic assessment resulting from MTCDP, and structured capability programmes.

Matrade CEO Datuk Mohd Mustafa said MTCDP 2022 will be focusing on high-impact and high-growth industries, with greater emphasis on new elements of global competitiveness namely digitalisation and sustainability.

“These augurs with the 12th Malaysia Plan to regrow the economy, sustainable and inclusive growth which will benefit the business communities on the whole,” Mohd Mustafa said.

The development of mid-tier companies in Malaysia will also drive the growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME).

“Our mid-tier companies can be the mentor or anchor to MSME in strengthening their competitiveness and business offering,” he added.

The MTCDP targets export-oriented mid-tier companies with annual revenues between RM50 million to RM500 million for manufacturing companies and RM20 million to RM500 million for services companies.

Deloitte was chosen as the external market and industry expert for companies enrolled in MTCDP from 2022 to 2025. The firm will provide customised export support, exclusive to the needs of each MTCs as well as according to targeted industry clusters based on the structured approach.