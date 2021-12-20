Matrade: MTCs should take lead in economic recovery

PETALING JAYA: Mid-tier companies (MTCs) should take the lead in setting the path towards economic recovery by being agile in keeping up with market demands and trends, adhering to industry standards, and strategise for internationalisation, according to Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) CEO Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz (pix).

“As the economy begins to rebound from the downturn due to the pandemic since last year, Malaysian businesses, especially the MTCs need to push the extra mile to grow beyond all limits and boundaries,” he said in a statement during the MTC CEO Summit 2021, hosted by the agency.

The event featured sharing sessions by MTC CEOs on environmental, social & governance (ESG), digitalisation and business agility.

At the same time, Matrade also took the opportunity to honour MTC’s contribution and excellence across various categories and industries.

The agency highlighted the MTC development programme (MTCDP) was established in 2014 with the aim of accelerating export growth to be regional and global champions.

In this quest, it had created a mid-tier ramp-up programme in 2016 to accelerate exports’ penetration and enhance the competitiveness of MTCs.

Since 2014, Matrade had groomed 275 MTCs and despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the segment’s export revenue last year rose close to 4% to reach RM15.4 billion.

Under the 11th Malaysia Plan, it stated MTCs have recorded cumulative increase in exports at RM5.5 billion, 45% over the key performance index target of RM3.8 billion.

For the 12th Malaysia Plan, the agency said it will continue the MTCDP to create more export champions and support the ongoing government efforts to regenerate the Malaysian economy.