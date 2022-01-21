Matrade outlines exporters development, export promotion programs

KUALA LUMPUR: In its quest to boost exports, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has outlined 286 exporters development and export promotion programmes for 2022.

The programmes were devised based on the strategic directions of the National Trade Blueprint (NTBp), with greater emphasis on digitalisation and sustainability.

MATRADE chief executive officer Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said Malaysian companies seeking to expand their business abroad ought to be prepared, and are encouraged to engage with MATRADE for the various support and promotion programmes they can avail themselves to.

“MATRADE has outlined export promotion programmes comprising iconic Trade Fairs, Export Acceleration Missions (EAM) and International Sourcing Programmes (INSP) in conjunction with major international trade events.

“MATRADE also will continue to intensify the eBizMatch programme, an online pre-arranged business meeting platform between Malaysian companies and foreign buyers from all over the world.

“Strategic sectors, notably electrical and electronics, aerospace, medical, oil & gas, building materials, food & beverages, green products & services, and other services, including information and communications technology, maintenance, repair and overhaul, logistics and professional services will be promoted,” it said.

The 18th edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) will take place in a hybrid format in September 2022, reaffirming its foothold to hold a global congregation of halal players to further strengthen its stature as the world’s largest halal trade fair.

MATRADE supports Malaysian companies by providing facilitation and assistance to be global champions through wide-ranging exporters development programmes.

“These comprise exporters training activities with prominence in areas such as market access, trade guidelines, financing and branding, encompassing digitalisation and sustainability initiatives,” it added. - Bernama