Matrade to lead local F&B companies in Paris F&B trade fair

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) will be leading 45 Malaysian companies’ participation in the world-renowned food and beverages (F&B) trade fair, Salon International de I’Alimentation Paris 2022 from Oct 15-19, 2022.

In a statement today, MATRADE said their participation would expand the Malaysian F&B small and medium-sized enterprises’ (SMEs) footprint in Europe and strengthen Malaysia’s position as the preferred F&B sourcing nation.

It said the participants will showcase a wide variety of quality and competitive Malaysian F&B products such as palm oil products, cocoa products, biscuits and confectioneries, ready-to-eat meals, cooking oil and spices.

“The Malaysian Palm Oil Council and Malaysian Cocoa Board will also be participating in the event via the Malaysia Pavilion to further enhance their branding and secure export opportunities for Malaysian palm oil and cocoa products,“ it said.

Meanwhile, MATRADE’s Halal, F&B and Agro-based section director Remee Yaakub hopes the Malaysian participants would be aware of the need to embrace sustainability, ethical consumption and responsible sourcing in their offerings.

“These are pertinent considerations if they want to reap the high-value opportunities in the European Union (EU),” he said.

Meanwhile, MATRADE Frankfurt’s trade commissioner, Zuhaila Sedek believes the interest Malaysian SMEs receive from the EU buyers will be a key influence to improve their readiness in adhering to rules and regulations set by the EU.

“This is crucial as we know EU businesses are currently diversifying their sourcing destination and a lot of focus is now on ASEAN,“ she said.

The EU continues to be an important trading partner for Malaysia.

From January to August 2022, trade between Malaysia and the EU expanded 22.9 per cent to RM141.90 billion, with total exports to the EU growing 25.2 per cent to RM83.42 billion, while total imports from the EU increased by 19.7 per cent to RM58.48 billion.

