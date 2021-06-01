MATTA welcomes PEMERKASA Plus aid to help tourism players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) welcomes initiatives outlined in the PEMERKASA Plus aid package, announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

MATTA president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said the association hopes the aid would help tourism players, in particular travel agents, stay afloat during the stricter Movement Control Order implemented to curb the rise in Covid-19 infections.

He said foremost amongst these is the push for the rollout of the vaccination programme for the rakyat which will help pave the way to a quicker re-opening of borders and thereby the revival of tourism and all its related economic subsectors.

“We have written to the Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to fast track the vaccination programme rollout for workers in the tourism industry. This move is critical if we were to reinforce the nation's reputation as one of the foremost tourist destinations in Southeast Asia.

“As can be seen by several other countries, the success of their vaccination programmes have resulted in these countries being able to open their borders to international travel,“ he said in a statement today.

Tan said another announcement of particular significance is the rehabilitation programme for buses, a move that MATTA has been calling on the government to make since the early stages of the pandemic.

“We are thankful that the government has taken the bold decision to intervene on behalf of bus owners as the previous moratoriums did not apply to leasing companies.

“MATTA estimates that its members alone own more than 9,000 vehicles classified as Bas Persiaran (Tour Bus) many of which were purchased from credit and leasing companies - to put into context a 40-seater tour bus costs between RM490,000 to RM580,000 - the debt which is impossible to service given these trying times has the potential of crippling the tourism ecosystem if not dealt with swiftly and decisively,” he added.-Bernama