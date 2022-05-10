Maulidur Rasul: PLUS anticipates 1.9m vehicles per day over this long weekend

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) advises motorists to carefully plan their journey and to expect longer travelling time during the Maulidur Rasul public holiday as 1.9 million vehicles are expected to fill the highways each day from Friday till Monday.

PLUS Head of Operations Excellence, Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said PLUS has recorded daily traffic volumes of an average of 1.7 million vehicles since moving to the endemic phase and the trend had shown spikes of 1.9 million vehicles before each weekend.

“We expect with more travellers taking advantage of the three day weekend, traffic will be higher and a longer journey can be expected. Therefore, we advise highway customers to be prepared and ensure their vehicles are fit for a longer drive this weekend.

“Before entering the highway it’s best to top up your Touch ‘n Go card and check that your eWallet (for (RFID users) has sufficient balance and to avoid any inconvenience when passing through the toll plazas,” he said in a statement today.

For PLUS highway customers to plan their journey and get the latest traffic information, visit www.plus.com.my and PLUS Malaysia’s social media pages via Facebook, and Twitter.-Bernama