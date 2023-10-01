MAVCOM instructs airlines to immediately improve flight disruption management

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) has instructed all airlines to immediately improve flight disruption management in anticipation of the increased flight capacity and passenger traffic during the Chinese New Year festive season.

MAVCOM in a statement today also reminded airlines of their obligations to consumers under the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC) and urged them to resolve the issues experienced by passengers following the recent flight disruptions.

“While MAVCOM notes that airlines have standard operating procedures (SOPs) in handling flight disruptions, its management must be further strengthened and given immediate attention.

“As such, the new directive is aimed at addressing concerns regarding management and handling of flight delays and cancellations, especially during important festive holidays when air travel is expected to increase,” read the statement.

MAVCOM has also instructed airlines to deploy dedicated Delay Handling Teams on the ground for any flight delays of two hours or more and they must be given the authority to assist passengers at all Malaysian airports.

“This obligation is to ensure better passenger communication and that airlines provide the necessary care and requirements as per the MACPC,” the statement added.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year, MAVCOM said it has approved all 291 additional flights applied by the airlines between Jan 18 and 31, to meet travel demand and address the issue of high airfares during the festive period.

“Therefore, airlines need to be operationally prepared and carry out their duties effectively to ensure that the comfort of passengers is always prioritised.

“Overall, the commission has approved a 33.5 per cent increase in domestic flights for 2023 compared to the CNY festive season in 2022,” read the statement.-Bernama