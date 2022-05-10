MAVCOM investigating airlines for indiscriminate flight rescheduling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) is investigating multiple complaints about airlines making indiscriminate changes to flight schedules without adequate notice provided to consumers.

In line with the mandate to uphold the rights of consumers, the Commission said it had directed the airlines to submit all relevant data regarding flight schedule disruptions over the festive period from April 29 to May 9, 2022 to gain an objective, accurate and comprehensive view of the situation.

These included actual scheduled flights versus the total number of rescheduled flights by all airlines that had occurred during the said festive period, it said in a statement today.

It said under the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC), airlines are required to communicate any change in flight status to consumers as soon as practicable.

“For delays of two hours or more, the operating airline must provide care including meals, telephone calls and Internet access.

“In addition, for delays of five hours or more, the airline should provide accommodation and transport, if a stay becomes necessary. If the timing of the rescheduled flight does not meet the consumer’s purpose of travel, a refund of the flight ticket should also be made by the airline,” it explained.

MAVCOM executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said consumers who have faced delays or flight issues and did not receive the proper care are asked to lodge a formal complaint with the airline in question.

He said consumers are also encouraged to forward their complaints to MAVCOM via the FlySmart website at www.flysmart.my or the FlySmart mobile app together with the proper documentation to facilitate an effective investigation.

“Concurrently, MAVCOM is refining the MACPC to enhance the protection of consumers, especially during unprecedented situations.

“This will be a priority for MAVCOM and we will continue to ensure that industry players remain compliant with the MACPC and that consumer rights are continuously upheld,” he added.-Bernama