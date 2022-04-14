May 15 deadline to submit tax returns via e-filing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) says that the deadline to submit the Tax Return Form for the Year of Assessment 2021 (non-business income) is on April 30 for manual submissions and May 15 via e-Filing.

In a statement today, IRB also advised taxpayers to submit the Tax Return Form and pay their income tax within the stipulated period to avoid any penalty for late submission of forms and any increase for late payment.

“Taxpayers are also advised to key in and update their personal and banking information accurately to assist for tax refund process (if any),” it said.

For guidance regarding the submission of the Tax Return Form, taxpayers can refer to the Return Form Filing Programme for the Year 2022 which can be accessed and downloaded via these links, https://phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2022_1.pdf (Bahasa Melayu version) and https://phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2022_2.pdf (English version).

Any inquiries and related feedback can be submitted to the IRB through the Care Line at 03-8911 1000/ 603-8911 1100 (Overseas); HASiL Live Chat and feedback form on IRB official portal.

As of March 31, it said that the number of Tax Return Forms received via e-Filing and manual for taxpayers who do not carry on business was 1,163,444.-Bernama