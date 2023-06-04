May 30 decision to call for defence or acquit ex-Labuan MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today fixed May 30 to decide whether to acquit or call former Labuan Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Rozman Isli (pix) to enter his defence, in relation to a charge of using his position to obtain an employment contract for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM).

Judge Rozina Ayob set the date after hearing the submissions from deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi and lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, who represented Rozman, at the end of the prosecution case.

Rozman, 59, is charged as an official of a public body, the deputy chairman of Labuan Port Authority (LPL), to have used his position to obtain gratification, namely an employment contract as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at the TKSU meeting room, level 9, Transport Ministry, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same law, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Earlier, Ahmad Feisal told the court that, based on the testimonies of prosecution witnesses, the accused not only did not declare that he had an interest in LLPM, but the testimonies clearly showed that the accused was present and participated in matters involving the company.

He said that Rozman had also used his position at that time, as deputy chairman of LPL, by choosing LLPM as a temporary operator in which he had an interest, as his father and younger brother were shareholders in LLPM.

“Based on the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, it is clear that the accused knew that his father and younger brother were shareholders in LLPM during the presentation made by the company to the members of the LPL board of directors, of which the accused is also a member,” he said.

Ahmad Feisal said there were witnesses’ testimonies showing that the accused had also suggested delaying the appointment of the port operator, because there were political implications for him, who was then a Labuan MP.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Rafique argued that in all the meetings of the LPL board of directors, Rozman never chaired the meeting or steered the meeting to ensure that only the LLPM company was appointed as the operator.

“Datuk Rozman is not the highest authority (numero-uno) in the LPL hierarchy, even his opinion can be disagreed with or blocked by other members of the board of directors.

“Datuk Rozman also did not prevent the LPL Development and Investment Committee’s recommendation, that LP Multi Terminal Sdn Bhd be appointed as the operator,” he said. -Bernama