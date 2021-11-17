Maybank: 67% of SMEs tap digital tech for sales during MCO 3.0

PETALING JAYA: About 67% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have leveraged digital technology into their sales platforms during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0, according to a survey conducted by Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank).

The survey respondents made up 84% of Maybank’s borrowing SME customers.

MCOs and social distancing measures have steered SMEs to reorganise their business models, moving their operations online to remain in business and overcome disruptions in supply chains. The SMEs have also ventured into various social media platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and numerous e-commerce marketplaces.

The survey showed that the remaining 33% of SMEs were unable to adopt digital technology due to factors such as the nature of their businesses not being suitable for online platforms, lack of technical knowledge, high cost of implementation, unsuccessful attempts in using digital platforms, highly competitive line of business, lack of awareness about digital solutions offered in the market, and the refusal to use digital solutions.

The survey revealed that during MCO 3.0, SMEs experienced diverse business challenges as a result of the large-scale economic disruptions. The challenges ranked include a drop in demand (34%), a delay in receivables (31%), a shortage or delay in obtaining supplies (18%), adapting to new operations and processes (11%) and an insufficient workforce (6%).

In terms of impact on sales during MCO 3.0, 61% of respondents experienced a decrease in sales, 25% saw sales remain unchanged while 14% reported better sales due to their agility in business strategy and quick response to market needs.

This survey conducted in September and October 2021 was part of a broader exercise undertaken for non-retail and corporate customers in Malaysia to allow the bank to fully understand how MCO 3.0 has impacted its SME customers in five categories such as financial, technology, business, supply chain, and people and from sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, real estate, manufacturing and construction.

On workforce management, some 80% of SMEs said they did not undertake any retrenchment mainly due to a lean business set up, and that they intended to retain their existing skilled and experienced workforce who are critical in supporting their business continuity. Around 72% of the respondents did not exercise salary cuts while the 28% who did mainly cited shorter operating hours as the reason.

The survey also found that 99.6% of the respondents were still operating, although 21.2% had to temporarily close during MCO 3.0, while only 0.4% had permanently ceased operations. Some 61% reported having cash flow that could sustain them for more than seven months should MCO 3.0 continue, while around 24% could sustain themselves between four and six months and 15% only for three months or less. While 97% of respondents indicated that they were able to continue with their repayment obligations, either as per their obligations pre-pandemic or under new terms emplaced from repayment assistance programmes, 37% of these respondents will be monitored closely for potential vulnerabilities or challenges they might experience in meeting repayment obligations.

The survey indicated that its SME customers experienced a squeeze on cash margins and for some due to a drop in demand or a delay in receivables or supplies had a negative impact on their businesses.

For many of the survey respondents, they also experienced an increase in their operating cost. As such, the assistance required by these customers would vary from additional equity capital to working capital lines, of which some may require credit support. Also, the ability to help these SMEs transition their business onto a digital platform would assist in helping them reduce their operating cost and expanding their market reach and client base.

Maybank Community Financial Services group CEO Datuk John Chong said the Maybank SME survey was intended to analyse and resolve the pressure points of SMEs.

“Since SMEs are the nation’s economic backbone, employing almost half the workforce and contributing close to 40% of Malaysia’s gross domestic product, it is critical that we render appropriate assistance not only through financing but also other areas such as enhancing their digital presence, operational efficiency and so on.

“Maybank has the capabilities in these areas such as through our digital payments and Sama-Sama Lokal platforms, as well as online Biz apps and financing capabilities which can boost SME businesses with minimal or no cost. Now that we have granular data from our survey, we will offer our SMEs the appropriate help to leverage the opening up of the economy and to meet the pent-up demand that is expected to emerge in the coming months,“ Chong said.

He said the bank assisted SME customers by extending additional loans to support their growth momentum and providing fast access to loans by leveraging Credit Guarantee Corp and Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan’s guarantees as well as by offering digital solutions. For customers who are unable to pay their commitments, he indicated that the bank could assist in leveraging government-aided funds to extend loans, as well as provide other financial alternatives and digital solutions.