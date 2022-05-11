Maybank and RHB to increase lending, deposit rates

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) will revise upwards its base rate (BR) and base lending rate (BLR) by 25 basis points effective tomorrow, following the increase in Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate (OPR).

Maybank’s BR will be higher from 1.75% per annum to 2.00% per annum, while its BLR will be revised from 5.40% per annum to 5.65% per annum. Similarly, the Islamic base rate and base financing rate (BFR) will be increased by 25 basis points from 1.75% per annum to 2.00% per annum and from 5.40% per annum to 5.65% per annum respectively.

In line with the revision, Maybank and Maybank Islamic’s fixed deposit rates will also be adjusted upwards effective tomorrow.

The last revision to Maybank’s BR was on July 9, 2020 when it was reduced from 2.00% per annum to 1.75% per annum following an OPR decrease by the same quantum.

RHB Banking Group will also revise its BR and BLR/BFR upwards by 25 basis points effective next Wednesday.

RHB Bank Bhd, RHB Islamic Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd will increase their BR from 2.50% to 2.75% per annum, and will also revise the BLR/BFR from 5.45% to 5.70% per annum.

RHB Bank and RHB Islamic Bank’s fixed deposit rates, too, will be revised upwards effective the same date.